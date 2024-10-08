Breaking Medical Technology News: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) To Participate In The 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Aethlon Medical, (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that James Frakes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, hosted by Anthony Vendetti, executive managing director and head of research at Maxim Group, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET.

Paid News Dissemination of behalf of AEMD.

To listen to the company presentation, sign up for the conference using this link .

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful exosomes from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at .

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

...

917-513-5303

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:AEMD) is a featured biotech stock on Investorideas

More info on AEMD at Investorideas Visit:

Get News Alerts on Aethlon Medical

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: Athelon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is a paid featured tech stock on Investor ideas More disclosure: Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.