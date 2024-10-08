MENAFN - 3BL) KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced an of $300,000 in Ann Arbor's Avalon to bolster its supportive services for tenants and clients. This investment will allow Avalon to provide intensive case management services to enhance personalized support for tenants, helping them navigate complex care systems, connect with necessary resources, and achieve long-term stability.

Avalon Housing, a nonprofit provider of affordable housing, uses what's known as the supportive housing approach. Widely considered the best long-term solution to homelessness, supportive housing prioritizes the health and well-being of tenants by providing resources to help them stay-and thrive-in their homes.

Using grant funding, the staff at Avalon will be focused on providing support to individuals and families who are at the highest risk of housing instability and require intensive support to maintain their housing and improve their overall well-being. Avalon has found that this approach leads to a decrease in evictions, improved health outcomes and increased economic stability for residents.

“KeyBank's purpose is to help the communities we serve thrive, and accessibility to safe, affordable housing resources is a crucial element,” said Dave Mannarino, KeyBank Michigan Market President.“We are excited to partner with and support Avalon Housing once again, helping to enhance support services necessary in the effort to end homelessness. This partnership will not only strengthen our community, but it will provide Avalon tenants equitable access to jobs, education, healthcare and more.”

A lack of affordable housing is driving a dramatic increase in homelessness in Washtenaw County. Housing First is a proven model for addressing homelessness with an 84% success rate of keeping people housed. By pairing Housing First principles with wraparound support services, Avalon is able to maintain a 95% housing retention success rate. For tenants with a higher acuity of needs and co-occurring issues, they require a higher level of Intensive Case Management (ICM) support from staff who are able to engage them in deeper and more frequent services. Providing these services requires additional support coordinators who manage lower client caseloads.

“We're grateful for the support from KeyBank,” said Avalon Housing Executive Director Aaron Cooper.“He know the problems of homelessness and a lack of housing affordability are not going away, and we will continue to work to provide solutions. In fact, we have nearly 175 new housing units in the pipeline right now. Partnership and support from the community are essential in our journey toward housing justice and creating a place for all of our neighbors to call home.”

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT AVALON HOUSING

Avalon Housing's mission since its founding in 1992 is to build healthy, safe and inclusive supportive housing communities as a long-term solution to homelessness. Avalon owns and manages 29 sites in Ann Arbor, Dexter and Chelsea, and has 150 units in the pipeline in new projects in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.