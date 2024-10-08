LBA Hospitality And BPR Properties Launch Second Hotel In Goldsboro, NC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOLDSBORO, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LBA Hospitality and BPR Properties proudly celebrate the grand opening of Homewood Suites Goldsboro , their second hotel in the city. This launch expands the LBA and BPR portfolio to 18 hotels, including the nearby TownePlace Suites .

Homewood Suites Goldsboro offers 113 comfortable suites with full kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas, creating a perfect home-away-from-home experience. Guests will enjoy a range of amenities, including:

Complimentary daily breakfast

Weekly social with free food and drinks

Pet-friendly accommodations Over 1,500 square feet of meeting space

"Our mission is to make every guest feel at home with exceptional service and personalized comforts," said

Farrah Adams, COO of LBA Hospitality.

Located adjacent to The Maxwell Center and just minutes from key locations such as UNC Health Wayne and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, the hotel is an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers.

"Our collaboration with BPR Properties continues to drive our shared success," stated Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "Together, we've created a hotel experience that enhances the Goldsboro hospitality landscape."

Ready to experience the comfort of Homewood Suites Goldsboro? Book your stay today by visiting .

About LBA Hospitality

Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is among the foremost hotel management, development, and consulting firms in the US. Its extensive award-winning hotel portfolio extends across the East, Southeast, and Southwest regions, including esteemed brands within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchises. For over five decades, LBA Hospitality has dedicated itself to the pursuit of excellence and sustained growth in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction.

About BPR Properties

Since 1983, BPR Properties has grown from a small-scale entity to a leading real estate development company with a record of developing and owning over 100 hotels. BPR Properties has shown excellence and innovation in developing commercial and residential real estate, and it continues to expand its distinguished presence in the industry.

