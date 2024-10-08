Minister Of Human Resources Hosts Successful 14Th Edition Of Social Dialogue Forum In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 14th edition of the Social Dialogue Forum concluded today in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.

The event was organized in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue and centered around the theme "Social Dialogue for a Promising and Balanced Labor Market."

Its overarching goal is to facilitate dialogue, exchange ideas, and devise strategies to empower workers and tackle prevailing economic challenges. By promoting continuous engagement and cooperation, the forum plays a critical role in shaping the future of the Saudi labor market.

Distinguished guests and participants included government officials, industry experts, business leaders, and representatives from both workers and employers' teams.

In his opening speech, Al-Rajhi underscored the significance of social dialogue in fostering understanding and collaboration among the three key stakeholders in production. He reaffirmed the ministry's steadfast commitment to supporting such initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and elevate competitiveness in the Saudi labor market.

Mr. Peter Radmacher, representing the International Labour Organization, commended the pivotal role of social dialogue in advancing the Saudi labor market.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, emphasized the Center's dedication to partnering with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in furthering social dialogues and nurturing constructive communication amongst all stakeholders.

Notable figures including Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector, Dr. Abdul Ghani Al-Sayegh, and Engineer Nasser Al-Juraid, who led the teams of government, employers, and workers respectively, presented key outcomes and recommendations aimed at fortifying partnerships and leveraging opportunities within the labor market.

The Social Dialogue Forum stands out as a premier national platform for consultation and collaboration between various sectors, and labor representatives in the Kingdom.

