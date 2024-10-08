New Heights Restaurant Announces A Fall Three-Course Tasting Menu And Eye-Catching Cocktails For The Autumn Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ghosted Old Fashion

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With October ushering in cooler temperatures and the celebration of Halloween, Michelin Guide recommended New Heights Restaurant, located at 2317 Calvert Street, NW, is introducing festive new libations and a three-course menu for $60 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. In keeping with the bewitched month, the restaurant's and cocktail team has created a dessert of Spider Chocolate Pot de Crème, available October 10 through Halloween, sporting an edible chocolate black widow ($12) and a Ghosted Old Fashion, bourbon, toasted marshmallow syrup, angostura bitters with a haunting marshmallow garnish, ($16) available from October 10 through December 31. For an on-the-dark side cocktail, adventurous patrons will want to order the Squid Ink Martini, gin capers brine dry vermouth, squid ink, and garnished with a marinated octopus leg ($16), available October 10 through December 31. This libation can be made with vodka or gin depending on preference, and the squid ink gives the colorful effect to the cocktail in a special octopus glass perfect for the mood of Halloween.Photos:The Fall Tasting Menu is currently available through December 1, offering the best of fall's bounty. The first course offers a choice of one starter of Pumpkin Soup, Roasted Beet Salad, or Brussels Sprouts. The second course, entrée choices include Duck Confit, Pan Seared Branzino, or Steak Filet Medallions, and the dessert selection is a Chocolate Pot de Crème, Crème Brulée, or Pistachio Ricotta Cake.Fall in a glass can also be experienced at New Heights with a Pumpkin Pie Martini ($15), vodka, pumpkin crème liquor with a graham cracker rim, a Spiced Pear Sangria ($14) white wine, pear liquor, triple sec and winter spices, and a smooth vodka Express Martini ($15). A Ukrainian Vodka Shot ($5) is an additional option that showcases the restaurant's favorite Ukrainian“PakFutin” vodka served with black pepper and pickled garnish.For over three decades, New Heights Restaurant has enticed locals, celebrities, including former President Clinton, dignitaries, and travelers to this architectural (AIA) award-winning and critically acclaimed neighborhood jewel. The restaurant was founded by Umbi Singh in 1986. The new team of international owners, Olena Fedorenko from Ukraine, Mark Namdar from Iran, and Executive Chef Jose Molina from Bolivia are proud of their long tradition of culinary excellence and personal involvement in every facet of the business, and the tradition which inspires their loyal patrons. New Heights sets the standard for creativity year after year, earning top honors for food, service, and stylish décor. The three new owners are former colleagues from the Graham Hotel in Georgetown. These seasoned hospitality industry veterans are writing a new chapter for the restaurant, which reopened in January 2022. New Heights is one of the rare“Five Percenters” of DC restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide which noted in the editorial that "This Woodley Park veteran ...over delivers in the very best way...the restaurant cooks with delicious confidence." The restaurant also received praise from The Washington Post as "One of Tom Sietsema's 7 Favorite Places to Eat,” in June 2022, as he wrote, "A delicious reinvention of a long-running restaurant...acquired by three immigrants from Iran, Ukraine, and Bolivia."For more information about the restaurant call (202) 290-2692 or visit . Hours of operation are dinner only Tuesday -Sunday from 5 p.m. –10 p.m. and Happy Hour |is offered Tuesday-Sunday from 5 p.m. –7 p.m. Valet Parking is available across the street at the Omni Shoreham Hotel for $20 per two hours for New Heights Patrons.xxx

