Top News On 8 October: Historic 3Rd Term For BJP In Haryana, NC-Congress Wins J&K Polls Stock Markets End Six-Day Slide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news on 8 October: A series of events that took place on Monday right from to business.

Haryana set to form goverment for the third time

BJP gets majority in Haryana , wins 47 seats and leading in one constituency, according to the results declared by the Election Commission.

Two independents have also won.

Prominent among candidates who won their respective constituencies included Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Aditya Surjewala and Mamman Khan and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal.

Among the losers included Haryana speaker and BJP's Gian Chand Gupta, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and BJP leader O P Dhankar.

JNKC shows strong performance in J&K; Omar Abdullah to be CM

Congress and National Conference crossed the halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, the workers of JNKC sang and celebrated in Srinagar.

As per the latest EC data of 2.45 PM, JKNC has won 24 seats and is leading on 17 so far while Congress won 3 seats and is leading on 3 seats. BJP has secured victory on 17 seats and is leading on 12.

Omar Abdullah , also a former CM, will be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said.

Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two seats and is leading on two seats while Independents and smaller parties were leading on four seats and have won three seats.

Stock markets end six-day slide

Stock markets snapped the six-day losing run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 585 points on the back of value buying in blue-chips like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.