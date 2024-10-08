Caught On Camera: Pune's 'Garba King' Ashok Mali Dies Of Heart Attack During Live Performance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Garba King Ashok Mali died due to a heart attack while playing Garba during the Navratri festival event in Chakan last night, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

A heartbreaking capturing the moment has gone on social media.

Mali, a famous Garba trainer, collapsed after a heart attack while performing at a Garba event during the Navratri festival in Chakan, leaving his fans mourning.

| Delhi News: 56-year-old man playing Rama dies of heart attack

In the viral video, Mali can be seen performing garba alongside his son on a popular Hindi song, and suddenly, he collapsed due to a severe heart attack. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

According to Free Press Journal Garba King Mali was a native of Hol village in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district. He had been working as a garba trainer for the past 4 to 5 years and was widely respected for his skills.

| Agra teacher dies after getting hoax call about daughter's 'sex scandal'

Sudden cardiac arrest cases have become a leading cause of mortality in India, claiming thousands of lives each year. Earlier on October 6, a 56-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramlila in Shahdara of national capital Delhi.

According to Delhi police, the deceased, identified as Sushil Kaushik, was a property dealer.

Sunil was performing Sita's 'swayamvar' scene which required him to break the bow, however, while singing a song, he felt a sudden chest pain and went backstage, where he collapsed, Rahul Kaushik, a family member said.

| Have a family history of heart attacks? Get that checkup done

On september 29, a 40-year-old employee at HCL Technologies passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in the washroom of the company's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Nagpur Police said the deceased-identified as Nitin Edwin Michael, a senior analyst at HCL Technologies- was found unresponsive around 7 PM after entering the washroom in the Mihan area of the office. Police said initial autopsy results suggested that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.







