US News: Joe Biden Cancels Overseas Trips As Florida Awaits Yet Another 'Potentially Catastrophic' Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hurricane Milton to strike US: President Joe Biden has decided to postpone his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to prioritize the response to Category 4 Hurricane Milton, the second major storm to impact the US Southeast in just two weeks.

Just 10 days ago Hurricane Helene - the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina in 2005 - pummelled the US south-east, killing at least 225 people. Hundreds more are missing.

At least 14 of those deaths were in Florida, where 51 of 67 counties are now under emergency warnings as Milton approaches.

| Hurricane Milton: Worst in 100 years? Florida braces for massive impact Impact of Hurricane Milton

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the change in plans on Tuesday, citing the“projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton,” as well as the ongoing response efforts following Hurricane Helene, which struck the US last month.

Hurricane Milton, classified as a "potentially catastrophic" category four storm, is poised for a direct hit on Florida's Gulf coast .

| Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5; Florida orders evacuations US President Joe Biden Planned Itinerary

Originally scheduled from October 10-15, the trip would have marked Joe Biden's first international visit since withdrawing from the presidential race in July and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

The planned stops in Germany and Angola highlighted Biden's priorities of strengthening support among allies for Ukraine and expanding US economic and security ties in Africa.

| Hurricane Kirk Remnants Forecast to Hit Europe This Week Hurricane Milton's Devastating Potential

Although Hurricane Milton has weakened slightly from a category five storm, it continues to unleash destructive winds of up to 145 mph (233 km/h) after brushing the northern edge of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm is anticipated to strike the densely populated city of Tampa Bay on Wednesday, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in the state.