Pet Supplies Plus & Wag N' Wash Recycle 27,000 Pounds Of Pet Packaging In First Year Of Terracycle® Partnership

Leading Pet Retail Franchises Have Set a New Standard with In-Store Recycling Stations

Pet Food Industry is Estimated to Produce 300 Million Pounds of Plastic Each Year Customers are Encouraged to Bring Delivery Bags and Empty Food, Treat and Litter Bags into Their Local Store

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In just the first year of a nationwide sustainability project, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash

have helped keep 27,000 pounds of pet product packaging

from ending up in landfills and incinerators. The franchise brands made news last year

when they became the first pet retailers in the United States to partner with TerraCycle , an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions.

Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash celebrate one-year of sustainability partnership with TerraCycle.

Pet Supplies Plus – the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States – and Wag N' Wash

–

the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise – are ramping up their commitment to sustainability. It's estimated that the world produces 57 million tons

of plastic pollution every year, which threatens ecosystems, wildfires, and human health alike. As the pet industry continues to grow with nearly 66% of U.S. households having a pet , there is an immediate need to take action to ensure plastic packaging from various pet items does not end up in landfills.

While many may make an effort to recycle pet packaging, most items are not accepted through standard curbside recycling services because its complex material composition and lingering food residue make it difficult and unprofitable for local recyclers to process.

As the first pet retailers to team up with TerraCycle to offer a free, convenient in-store recycling solution

for pet food, treat and litter packaging, as well as delivery bags, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are providing pet parents a resource that is truly making a positive impact.



"The first year of our partnership with TerraCycle has been an overwhelming success," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "We are beyond proud of our neighbors nationwide who recycled 13.5 tons of plastic that would have otherwise been thrown out. This is just the beginning of our commitment to sustainability and helping create a cleaner world for our neighbors and pets."

About the In-Store Recycling Program:



Neighbors can drop off empty flexible plastic pet food, treat and litter bags from any brand, and for any species of pet, to designated collection bins located in participating stores across the country. Additionally, neighbors can bring in any delivery bags from their Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash online orders.

All pet product packaging and delivery bags collected in-store are returned to TerraCycle to be shredded, cleaned and recycled into raw materials used to make new products.

The in-store recycling program was created to make things easy for neighbors while playing a role in reducing plastic waste. Pet parents can learn more about which products can be recycled on the Pet Supplies Plus website and Wag N' Wash website .

"This partnership between Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash and TerraCycle has already played an important role in keeping pet food packaging out of landfills and incinerators across the United States," said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle . "By voluntarily taking responsibility for all brands of empty pet food packaging, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are redefining standards for sustainability in the pet industry."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of US-made pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Every store is set in welcoming neighborhood environments and supported by team members who get to know their neighbors and pets by name. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Furthermore, neighbors can fill prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit

.

Each Wag N' Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides aprons, towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, and cologne spray. In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N' Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and other unique goods. For more information, visit .

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 730 locations in 44 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit

.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit

.

