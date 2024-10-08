100 Partners With CLEAR To Launch Verified Renter Network, Setting A New Standard In Efficiency And Security In Rental Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 100 (Get100), a first-of-its-kind multifamily software platform, announced a strategic partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to launch the innovative "Verified Renter Network." The streamlines the rental application and screening process with advanced fraud-resistant security.

The rental accounts for billions in annual transactions globally but faces fraud and debt issues. A recent NMHC survey showed that 93.3% of owners experienced fraud in the last 12 months, and 70% experienced some form of identity theft. Verified identity has the potential to transform the real estate sector by unlocking a more seamless, efficient, and secure application experience.

The Verified Renter Network identifies individuals who present minimal fraud and security risks to property owners and operators. It provides renters with a streamlined application and screening process, making it faster and easier to find their next home. To become a Verified Renter, individuals must undergo a background check and meet specific standards set by a consortium of real estate owners and operators. Once verified, renters benefit from a faster application and screening process, while property owners save time and reduce costs due to the lower risk of fraud and the higher payment rates of Verified Renters.

"100 is thrilled to join forces with CLEAR to redefine the rental application and screening process," said Caren Maio, CEO of 100. "By leveraging CLEAR's networked identity solution, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and security in residential real estate. This partnership is game-changing, representing much-needed relief for multifamily operators burdened with rental approval decisions that have led to record levels of fraud and debt."

100 and CLEAR are transforming how individuals apply for housing by leveraging verified identities powered by CLEAR's universal identity platform technology. Starting today, CLEAR Members can enroll in the Verified Renter Network with just a few clicks. For a limited time, CLEAR Plus Members can enroll for free.

The 100 founding team has built, operated, and scaled the leading multifamily technology companies that have come to market over the past fifteen years. They have created billions of dollars in enterprise value, bringing decades of experience in multifamily marketing, lead management, and online leasing.

The Verified Renter Network is rolling out nationwide with top real estate owners and operators. Multifamily owners and operators can secure a position in this new program by visiting get100.

About 100

100 is a real estate technology platform revolutionizing the rental application and screening process for the multifamily real estate industry. Leveraging cutting-edge identity verification and fraud prevention technology, 100 is creating a new standard in the rental process that eliminates fraud, friction, and bias. Built and backed by some of the industry's most successful operators, 100 flips the rental game on its head, making screening faster, easier, and more accurate than ever. 100 also announced a $5.2m pre-seed round from MetaProp Ventures, Freestyle Capital, RiverPark Ventures, Contest Point, and a strategic coalition of multifamily operators. For more information, visit get100 .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme .

