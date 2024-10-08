Resilinc Named To Spend Matters’ ‘50 To Know’ List For Ninth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual List Recognizes Best-in-Class and Fast-Rising Companies in the and Procurement Market

MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc , the leading provider of chain resiliency solutions, has been selected by supply chain intelligence source Spend Matters for its 2024 50 to Know list. The list is comprised of solution providers that set the standard in procurement and supply chain technologies and services. This is the ninth year in a row that Resilinc has been included on the list.

"This consistent acknowledgment as an industry leader is a testament to our team's success in creating an unparalleled ecosystem where organizations gain detailed visibility into their supply networks, down to part and product level,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil.“Over the past 14 years, Resilinc has successfully guided our clients through numerous serious disruptions, empowering them to take control of their supply chains and transform potential crises into opportunities for growth. This recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating and strengthening global supply chains, making them more resilient, sustainable, fair and secure.”

Resilinc's comprehensive supply chain risk management platform has mapped over 1 million supplier-validated sites globally, providing granular visibility down to individual parts and materials. Its monitoring system continuously scans millions of news and social media sources in over 100 languages, offering its customers near real-time alerts on potential disruptions affecting suppliers, sites, and materials worldwide. Resilinc's AI-powered system facilitates direct customer-supplier collaboration and delivers data-driven, actionable intelligence, while its predictive AI capabilities enable scenario planning and forecast delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities-before they happen.

“Resilinc features end-to-end SCRM functionality with deep supply chain network modeling (e.g., multi-tier BoM and part-level mapping), risk types, risk/resilience scoring, multilingual NLP, 24-7 monitoring/alerting, surveying, and response/recovery workflows,” said Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst, Upstream Procurement.“It utilizes a large number of data sources to collect information on companies and parts to create an intuitive and visual supply network and drillable dashboards. Its capabilities related to incident management (war rooms, network effect, etc.) ensure that companies (buyers and suppliers) are constantly aware of ongoing incidents and their consequences to ensure a prompt return to stable conditions. In addition, it has been built for interoperability to enable customers to integrate risks into other processes executed outside of Resilinc."

Spend Matters tracks some 1,500+ procurement and supply chain technology and services providers. The vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc's platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

