Velsera And Diagnostics Longwood Partner To Revolutionize Access To Precision Genomics For Patients In Spain And Portugal

Announcing a Strategic Partnership to Enhance NGS Solutions in the Iberian Market
LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024
Velsera, a leading global healthcare technology company offering a universal software platform to connect clinical care with discovery, has partnered with Diagnostic Longwood, a leading distributor of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) solutions in the Iberian market. This collaboration is set to accelerate the adoption of precision medicine in Spain and Portugal by integrating Velsera's Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW) platform with Diagnostics Longwood's deep regional expertise and distribution network.
"We are excited to partner with Velsera to bring advanced genomics solutions to the Iberian market," said Rosario Sanches, Chief Scientific Officer at Diagnostic Longwood. "Our shared vision for empowering healthcare providers with advanced NGS technology will drive precision medicine and enhance patient care across Spain and Portugal."
The partnership will leverage Velsera's CGW platform, a comprehensive tool that simplifies NGS workflows, enabling clinical laboratories to efficiently analyze genetic data for oncology and inherited diseases. With Diagnostics Longwood's established distribution network and regional knowledge, this partnership will provide local healthcare providers with a robust and integrated end-to-end NGS solution.
Diagnostic Longwood will leverage its strong presence in the region to distribute Velsera's CGW platform, complementing its existing portfolio of NGS solutions. This partnership will enable Diagnostic Longwood to offer its customers a complete end-to-end solution for gene fusion analysis, integrating advanced sequencing technologies with Velsera's powerful data analysis capabilities.
"Teaming up with Diagnostics Longwood allows us to work directly with more healthcare providers enabling more patients to receive faster, more accurate precision treatments," said Rakesh Nagarajan, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Velsera. "Their market leadership and trusted customer relationships will be critical in advancing the adoption of our technology in clinical practice across the region, ultimately improving patient outcomes."
This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for both companies, demonstrating their commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology and collaboration. By ensuring more timely and accurate treatments, Velsera and Diagnostics Longwood are setting a new standard in healthcare delivery for patients in the region.
About Velsera
Velsera is a global healthcare technology leader providing a universal software platform to connect clinical care with discovery. Velsera's Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW) is designed to support physicians and clinical laboratory professionals in oncology and inherited diseases by eliminating barriers to establishing or expanding NGS testing programs.
About Diagnostics Longwood
Diagnostics Longwood has been providing innovative solutions for laboratory professionals for over 30 years. Specializing in molecular diagnostics, the company delivers personalized and efficient services that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers.
Media Contact
Brian Lassiter
Manager, Commercial Marketing
Velsera
[email protected]
(857) 357-3060 | ext 3060
Jorge Marquina
Marketing Manager
Diagnostica Longwood S.L.
[email protected]
SOURCE Velsera
