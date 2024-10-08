PM Vishwakarma Scheme A Groundbreaking Initiative For Social Security, Growth: TN BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Heaping praise on Prime Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Tuesday said that Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme is a groundbreaking initiative that revolutionised Tamil Nadu's labour landscape while reviving traditional crafts and industries, bridging the gap between local and migrant workers, and fostering unity and self-employment.

Prasad said that the scheme aligns with PM Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, supporting workers and entrepreneurs across districts. "The scheme offers numerous benefits, including recognition, skill upgradation, toolkit incentives, credit support, and marketing support," he said.

The BJP leader added that artisans and craftspeople will receive a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, and can access basic and advanced training with a stipend of Rs 500 per day.

Prasad said that in addition to this, artisans will receive up to Rs 15,000 in e-vouchers for toolkits and collateral-free 'Enterprise Development Loans' of up to Rs 3 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

He said that Tamil Nadu faces significant labour challenges due to the influx of workers from northern states and to address this, the state government must regulate the entry of outside workers while ensuring their social security.

Prasad said that local workers have been overlooked, facing job insecurity and impacting their livelihoods and social security.

He called upon the state government to urgently formulate policies to safeguard the interests of both local and migrant workers.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that a comprehensive labor social security reform policy is crucial to ensure job security, social protection, and overall well-being for all workers.

He added that this policy must consider the welfare of traditional, unorganised, and organised labourers across all districts.

The BJP leader said that High Court Justice R. Vijayakumar emphasises the need for social protection and labour protection for workers in today's mechanised society.

Prasad said that Tamil Nadu should develop a comprehensive labor social security reform policy, considering the welfare of all workers, adding this policy must ensure job security, social protection, and overall well-being for all workers.

The BJP leader also stressed the need to reconsider social security from different perspectives, citing the increased participation of women in the workforce due to economic pressures.

He said that separate laws have been enacted to protect women, child labourers, and bonded labour. However, the implementation of these laws remains a challenge.

