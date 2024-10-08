TGI Fridays UK risks losing its competitive edge in burgeoning AI

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is at risk of losing its competitive edge in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector unless it develops a comprehensive strategy to address the increasing demand for data centres, industry leaders have cautioned. Data centres, which serve as essential facilities for housing the processors that power cloud computing, play a crucial role in the digital economy. They are fundamental to everything from personal device usage to advanced AI learning, providing the necessary power, connections, and security for extensive data processing.



Currently, the United Kingdom stands as Europe's largest data hub, boasting over 500 data centres, primarily concentrated in the South East region. Slough, located in west London, has historically been the heart of this industry, benefiting from its close proximity to major transatlantic data connections and the City of London, where financial institutions were early adopters of computational power.



In a significant development last month, the United Kingdom government classified data centres as 'critical national infrastructure,' elevating their importance to that of power stations and railways. However, industry experts argue that a more comprehensive strategy is needed to adequately address the challenges posed by the rising demand for processing power, particularly with the emergence of energy-intensive AI chips.



Factors such as high land prices, fierce competition for grid connections, and local resistance have hampered expansion efforts in the South East, prompting some companies to explore opportunities beyond this traditional hub. Kao Data, for instance, has been actively expanding its operations in Harlow, Essex, and recently commenced a EUR350 million development project in Stockport, Greater Manchester, signaling a shift toward new regions.



The call for a unified strategy highlights the urgency for the United Kingdom to secure its position in the global AI landscape. Without decisive action, there is a genuine concern that the country could fall behind in the race to harness the potential of artificial intelligence, undermining its status as a leader in the digital economy. As demand for data continues to surge, the need for a forward-thinking approach to data centre development has never been more critical.

