Tanjea Introduces Exciting New Match-3 Game Update To Ios Version Of “Race To Riches”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (“Boba” or the“Company”) is excited to announce a major update to its flagship mobile gaming platform, Tanjea. The popular game Race to Riches, developed under the Tanjea ecosystem, now features an exciting Match-3 game mode where players can collect TNJ tokens by matching colorful Jea eggs, reminiscent of fan-favorite games like Candy Crush. With multiple levels designed to challenge and engage, this new feature offers endless hours of fun and strategy for players.



This addition means that similar to Android users, iOS users now have access to two dynamic games within the Tanjea app: the Match-3 Jea egg collector and the classic endless runner combat game. Whether players are looking for fast-paced action or more strategic puzzle-solving, Tanjea now offers multiple ways to keep gamers engaged.

“We're always looking for ways to innovate and improve our platform for players,” said Rody Lazar, CEO of Boba.“With the addition of the Match-3 game, we're excited to offer even more variety, ensuring there's something for every type of player in Tanjea: Race to Riches.”

Testnet Token Integration

As part of this major update, Tanjea is preparing to introduce testnet tokens within the app. This feature will allow players to test the withdrawal feature of TNJ tokens before the integration of the real token, offering an early preview of how the in-game economy will function. This is a critical step toward ensuring smooth and secure token transactions when the official TNJ token is fully implemented.

“We want our community to feel confident and excited about the integration of TNJ tokens, so allowing them to experience it on the testnet first is an important milestone,” added Rody Lazar.“It's a chance for our players to get comfortable with the system and provide feedback before we roll out the full integration.”

Players can download the latest version of Tanjea: Race to Riches today on the iOS App Store, with the new Match-3 game mode now live. Stay tuned for more exciting updates, including the upcoming TNJ token integration.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

