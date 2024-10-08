Aware Defense Proudly Sponsors The 2024 Prairiefire National SWAT Championship: Supporting And Honoring Elite SWAT Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aware Defense is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2024 PrairieFire National SWAT Championship, which will occur October 9-12. This premier event will gather 34 elite SWAT teams from across the nation to compete for the title of the Nation's Best SWAT Team and a prize pool of $200,000. The 2024 National SWAT Championship will feature a series of tactical challenges that test participants' shooting precision, endurance, and teamwork. Also, 40 two-person civilian teams will have the unique opportunity to compete by shooting six SWAT competition stages with the PrairieFire Leadership Team. As a leader in advanced custom-fit hearing protection and biometric technology for military and law enforcement, Aware Defense is proud to support the operational excellence and innovation showcased in this world-class competition."PrairieFire is thrilled to have Aware Defense as a strategic partner for this year's championship," said Adam Black, Director of Business Development of PrairieFire. "Their cutting-edge technology ensures our front-line teams have the best protection, aligning perfectly with our mission to elevate tactical training and performance excellence."The PrairieFire National SWAT Championship is not only a test of strength and skill but also a celebration of law enforcement excellence. Aware Defense's sponsorship underscores its commitment to advancing tactical performance through technology and support for those who protect and serve."At Aware Defense, we are dedicated to supporting the men and women who serve on the front lines, and the PrairieFire National SWAT Championship is an outstanding event that showcases their unparalleled skill, determination, and professionalism," said Sam Kellett, Jr., CEO of Aware. "We're proud to be involved in an event that fosters the growth and performance of these elite teams.”For more information on the PrairieFire National SWAT Championship, visit .###About AwareAware is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and its Aware Hearable lab is in San Diego, CA. As a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology, Aware specializes in hearing protection, enhanced hearing, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Leveraging the capabilities of its patented 3D ear scanner, Aware's in-ear devices boast a perfect custom-fit that is uniquely comfortable and optimizes the performance of each device. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Proudly U.S.-based, Aware serves a diverse range of healthcare, military, and industrial sectors. Journal of Neural EngineeringAbout PrairieFirePrairieFire is a magnificent destination just outside Las Vegas surrounded by mountain peaks, providing unique Special Operations-Inspired challenges for our members and visitors. Your experience will be full of fun and smiles, but more importantly, our goal is to elevate bonds of friendship, the power of teamwork, discovery of leadership, and the strength of extreme trust, which is the foundation of the American idea.The PrairieFire Method offers our guests an unparalleled level of training tailored to their individual needs and goals. From the beginner to the expert, the team at PrairieFire is ready to help take you to the next level. We want to invest in you so that you leave PrairieFire a better version of yourself.

