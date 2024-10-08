Satisfi Labs Becomes Official Conversational AI Partner Of London Sport, Enriching Access To Health And Wellness Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) London empowers its community to leverage emerging in to promote well-being

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered conversational experience for destinations and experiences, has partnered with London Sport , a charity that helps ensure Londoners live longer and healthier lives through access to sport and physical activity. Through the collaboration, Satisfi Labs has become the official conversational AI partner for London Sport and will support over 3,000 different organizations to help democratize sports and physical activity.

Satisfi Labs and London Sport will use AI-powered solutions to enable fitness seekers to find optimal paths for wellness by helping them discover sporting activities. Satisfi Labs will also support London Sport by driving higher engagement across its website, increasing participation in sports across the region, and connecting the community through sport. The partnership allows London Sport to make cutting-edge technology easily accessible to its vast network of recreation and fitness organizations. Starting with the launch at Sported , HR Sports Academy , and Sports Fun 4 All , these chat experiences drive awareness of programs and memberships and foster communication between the organizations and their communities. Additionally, London Sport has launched a chat experience on its website to support the needs of sports centers and program operators.

"The mission of helping communities on the road to physical well-being is significant, and joining forces with London Sport in the utilization of technology to do that makes perfect sense for us," said Donny White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "We are thrilled to become the official conversational AI partner of London Sport and support Londoners striving to navigate the world of fitness through sport."

"Improving access to sport and physical activity opportunities for Londoners through innovative tech is an area London Sport is excited to continue exploring," said Chris Evans, Head of Digital, Technology and Innovation at London Sport. "Equipping organizations with tools and capabilities to better understand, serve and support Londoners on their journeys to becoming more physically active is important, and therefore we're excited to be working with Satisfi Labs to test and evidence the application of emerging tech to support our mission. The chatbots created by Satisfi Labs will integrate seamlessly with partner organizations' websites, opening up new channels of communication through conversational AI, and improve the user experience for Londoners in their search for physical activity opportunities."

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered conversational experience platform that creates expert AI agents who interact with customers by answering questions and performing transactions, all while collecting unique data. AI agents are built with contextual understanding and industry knowledge, enabling two-way conversations between the brand, fans on the web, and the company's messaging apps. Satisfi Labs has secured major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, TechStars, Florida Funders, and Collective Capital Ventures. For more information, visit

About London Sport

London Sport is a charity helping all Londoners live longer, healthier, and happier lives through being active, with a focus on children and adults in the most deprived communities who face the greatest challenges of inequality. It tackles disparities between access and opportunity in physical activity and sport, as a solution to wider societal inequalities.



It is supported by Sport England and the Mayor of London, and collaborates with London's local authorities and other organisations, to remove barriers and provide fairer access to sport and physical activity across the capital. Its work specifically addresses underlying inequalities in sporting provision, particularly for those in underserved communities who face the greatest challenges to leading an active life.



For more information on London Sport, visit .



