Western Australia takes steps to enhance status as global tourism, aviation hub

(MENAFN) Western Australia is taking significant steps to enhance its status as a global tourism and aviation hub while promoting economic diversification, according to the state’s deputy premier, Rita Saffioti. Speaking at the 24th Global Summit co-hosted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Western Australia, she emphasized the state's commitment to expanding its tourism industry and leveraging the summit as a platform to showcase its economic strengths and aviation potential.



Saffioti highlighted the state's strategic plan to diversify its historically resource-based by focusing on tourism. She stated, "We have a definite plan to support and grow our tourism industry, understanding that diversification of our economy, the support of tourism in our state, is fundamental to new jobs and opportunities for our economy." This approach aims to foster sustainable growth and job creation through a robust tourism sector.



A key component of this growth strategy is improving aviation connectivity, given that Western Australia is geographically isolated and heavily dependent on air travel. Saffioti outlined the ambitious agenda to enhance aviation infrastructure, stating, "We have embarked on an ambitious agenda to support aviation needs to make sure we can connect better to the rest of the world, to support new tourism investment and also to build events to attract world-class events to our state throughout the year." Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Australia has introduced 20 new direct flights, backed by over AUSD70 million (USD47 million) in investments.



Saffioti also emphasized the importance of attracting investment in tourism infrastructure, particularly in accommodation, to accommodate the increasing number of visitors. She pointed out Western Australia’s unique attractions, from the rugged Kimberley region to the renowned wineries of Margaret River, as significant draws for tourists and potential investors. Furthermore, she noted the growing importance of events in boosting tourism, highlighting the state's efforts to create a year-round calendar of business, cultural, and sporting events to entice travelers. "We understand that tourists continue to seek new experiences, and events provide a key reason for travel," she added.

