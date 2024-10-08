(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Charity Bike Ride 'The Ride25 Founders' take on 355-mile 'Leg 3' of Global Cycle

YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - 355-mile endurance ride raised over £70,000 for 1moreChild , a charity based in Uganda.- Annual event orchestrated by Ride25 , an innovative cycling event management company.Over 75 business leaders and entrepreneurs from the tech, retail, and sectors took on an arduous 355-mile cycling event, all to support 1moreChild, a charity operating in Uganda this weekend.Known as 'The Founder's and first launching in 2022, this ambitious group of enterprising leaders has set out on a relentless mission to cycle from the UK to Australia. The journey, planned over 25 legs across 25 years, combines their passion for cycling and adventure with raising money for an important cause.This year's leg, the third, was a stunning 355-mile route from Geneva to Milan over four days from 19th to 22nd September 2024. The ride covered some of Europe's most picturesque landscapes, including Lake Geneva and Italy's famous Lake Maggiore, Lake Lugano, and Lake Como, before crossing the breath-taking Nufenen Pass, the highest paved road in Switzerland.The Founders began their journey in September 2022, cycling from London to Paris. In 2023, they completed Leg 2 from Paris to Geneva. To date, an impressive £200,000 has been raised, with the ultimate goal of raising over £ 3 million as they continue their ride towards Australia.Organised by John Readman and Rob Hamilton of Ride25, a unique cycling event management company. Ride25 is a long-term cycling project that began in 2012 with a group of cyclists known as "The Pioneers".Over more than a decade, The Pioneers have cycled an incredible 4,500 miles, covering 11 legs from the UK to Baku, Azerbaijan and have raised over £1.5million so far. The Founders now continue in their footsteps, working to complete the remaining legs of this ultimate cycling adventure, to reach Sydney by 2047.Ride25 has partnered with 1moreChild, helping to provide food, shelter, education, and a brighter future for over 200 children. Some of the former street children are now pursuing degrees at university, and three have become key members of the Ugandan Cycling Team, a testament to the charity's transformative impact.This ride continues to raise awareness and funds for the charity, ensuring that more children can escape the cycle of poverty and achieve their full potential.'The Founders' ride has gained significant traction and support from across the business world. Current sponsors include Marriott Harrison, Love Ventures, Helm, Orega, Modo25, and CrowdCube.John Readman, founder of Ride25, discussed the importance of the ride:“Cycling from Geneva to Milan is more than just an adventure-it's an opportunity to push our limits while making a real difference in the lives of children who need it most.“Every mile we ride takes us closer to our goal of reaching Sydney, but more importantly, it helps us support 1moreChild in transforming the futures of vulnerable children in Uganda. We're proud to continue this incredible journey, knowing the impact it has both on us and on the communities we are helping.“The money raised is instrumental in empowering vulnerable children in Uganda, helping them to achieve their full potential. We are deeply grateful for the continued support, and planning for 2025 and beyond is already in progress.”For more information about Ride25, The Founders, involvement opportunities, and sponsorship packages, visit:Issued by Modo25. For further information or images, contact Modo25 at 07949010396 or email ...About Ride25Ride25 founded by entrepreneurs Rob Hamilton and John Readman in 2012, is a unique cycling event management company that enables people to cycle around the world in bite-sized chunks while raising money for charity.Our events are about more than just cycling - they are about camaraderie, amazing food, stunning landscapes, and the shared experience of overcoming immense challenges. With exceptional hospitality, support, and planning, we ensure that all participants can focus on the ride itself.We specialise in organising unforgettable corporate cycling events, ranging from single-day charity rides in the UK to multi-day cycling adventures around the globe with professional ride captains.Follow Ride25 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTubeAbout 1moreChild1moreChild is dedicated to empowering vulnerable children in Uganda. Our vision is to see these children encouraged and equipped to reach their full potential. By providing for their basic needs, education, and strong role models, we create an environment where the poorest children can grow and develop into future leaders of their society.For more information on 1moreChild, visit:

