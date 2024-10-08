Beirut descends into chaos

(MENAFN) Beirut has descended into chaos as the sounds of bombings echo throughout the Lebanese capital, marking what has likely been one of the most violent nights in recent memory. Enormous explosions and thunderous booms reverberated through the city, continuing into the early hours of the morning. The sheer volume and intensity of the Israeli bombings create an atmosphere of sheer terror, with shockwaves felt even kilometers away, rattling buildings and unsettling the ground.



In this environment, residents rush to their windows, anxiously checking for the proximity of the blasts. The ominous sound of Israeli drones flying low overhead has become a chilling prelude, signaling where the next bombs may strike. The Lebanese Economy Minister aptly described the situation as "a city under siege," encapsulating the sense of vulnerability and despair that permeates everyday life in Beirut.



Throughout the night, Israeli forces intensified their focus on the southern suburbs of the city, resulting in dramatic displays of destruction. Areas of the capital were lit up as massive orange mushroom clouds enveloped buildings, accompanied by showers of sparks—a horrifying spectacle that leaves residents both terrified and devastated.



In just a matter of days, the character of Beirut has changed drastically. What was once a vibrant city center is now filled with individuals living on the streets, as makeshift camps proliferate on pavements across the area. The streets are congested with traffic as families, desperately trying to find safety, circle with whatever belongings they can fit into their cars, searching for places to camp or secure some form of shelter.



As the conflict continues with no end in sight, the people of Beirut grapple with the immediate dangers of their environment, along with the long-term ramifications of living in such dire conditions. The city’s transformation is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of violence on urban life and the urgent need for humanitarian support as residents seek refuge from the turmoil surrounding them.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108756651