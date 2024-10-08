Past year gets marked as intense journey

(MENAFN) The past year has been an intense journey, filled with experiences that have transcended individual perspectives. It has been a period defined by shortcomings and disasters, marked by oppression and significant losses. The painful insights gained during this tumultuous time serve as stark reminders of our vulnerabilities and potential pathways for meaningful change. Throughout this year, society has witnessed a remarkable collective effort, with citizens, civil organizations, military personnel, and activists coming together, often at great personal sacrifice, to protect our state.



Now, a year later, we continue to discover stories of bravery and resilience emerging from the shadows of past traumas. Long-forgotten narratives are surfacing, revealing extraordinary acts of courage, even as we grapple with the lingering failures that persist. There exists a troubling tendency toward denial and arrogance—a dangerous complacency that has allowed underlying threats to grow. The pursuit of fleeting peace has often blinded us to the realities brewing at our borders, ultimately drawing disaster closer.



In reflecting on these events, it becomes increasingly clear that a comprehensive review of our actions and decisions is essential. Unfortunately, the formation of an official inquiry commission—vital for ensuring accountability—appears to be an unlikely prospect. It is crucial to assert loudly and clearly that until we recover those who have been lost—our loved ones, the 101 Israelis who have made the ultimate sacrifice—we cannot genuinely feel relief or celebrate any victories. The demand for accountability is not merely a political issue; it is fundamentally intertwined with the principles upon which the Jewish state was founded.



This foundational contract, established in the aftermath of previous calamities, has been breached. Such a breach, characterized by negligence and disregard for human life, threatens the core of our social fabric. As we look ahead, we must openly confront these failures, acknowledge the pain they have caused, and strive for a future built on accountability and unity. Only through this process of reckoning can we hope to rebuild the trust that has been severely compromised.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108756537