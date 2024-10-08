Haryana Results: BJP Wins All Four Seats In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 8 (IANS) The ruling BJP-led by Nayab Singh Saini in Haryana on Tuesday won all four seats in Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna constituencies of the Gurugram district.

The winning candidates from all four constituencies in the Gurugram district are Mukesh Sharma from the Gurugram constituency, former Rao Narbir Singh from the Badshahpur constituency, Tejpal Tanwar from the Sohna constituency and Bimla Chaudhary from the Pataudi (SC) constituency.

BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, who won from Gurugram constituency, received 1,22,615 votes. Independent candidate Naveen Goyal who finished second, received 54,570 votes.

Congress candidate Mohit Grover, who was at number three, received 46,947 votes. Sharma maintained a lead in all the rounds and defeated his nearest rival Goyal by a 68,045 margin vote.

Similarly, BJP's Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur constituency also maintained a lead in all the rounds and received 1,45,503 votes. Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav, who came in second place, got 84,798 votes and in second place, Independent candidate Kumudani Jhangu got 30,885 votes. Narbir defeated his nearest rival Vardhan by 60,705 votes.

Likewise, BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar, who won from the Sohna constituency, received 60,994 votes. Second-ranked Congress candidate Rohtash Khatana received 49,177 and Independent Javed Ahmed received 49,171 votes securing third position. BJP candidate Tejpal defeats Khatana by 11,817 margin votes.

Similarly, BJP candidate Bimla Chaudhary, who won from Pataudi assembly constituency, got 98,519 votes. Congress candidate Pearl Chaudhary, who finished second, received 51,989 votes and third candidate INLD candidate Pawan Kumar Bhora received 3,214 votes. Bimla defeats Pearl by 46,530 margin votes.

"I was very much hopeful of winning but the credit goes to the people of Sohna constituency, party workers and senior leaders. I will visit the entire constituency to thank for such a resounding victory," the winning BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar said.

The 47 candidates in Gurugram district contested in all four assembly constituencies.

BJP candidate Bimla Chaudhary who won from the Pataudi constituency said,“We fought the elections on issues of development and infrastructure growth in the Gurugram district and this victory is a witness of our development works which were supported by the voters.”

She also thanked the people of the Pataudi constituency.

The District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner said that the counting of votes for the Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election in Government Girls College, Sector-14, was done peacefully.

“I am very thankful to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior party leaders who shown faith in me and I was very hopeful for my victory. I will complete my promises which I had committed the voters of Gurugram constituency,” the winning BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma said.

Rao Narbir Singh who won the Badshahpur seat said,“This win is a result of hard work done by me and my supporters. We worked hard throughout the day and night during the election. I would like to complete the promises which I had committed.”