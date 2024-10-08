Will You File A Case On Me, KTR Questions T'gana DGP Over FIR Against Journalist

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao questioned the case filed against journalist Gowtham Goud for posting a of a and wondered if he also would be booked for meeting the farmer.

The former on Tuesday wanted to know from Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender as to what was wrong with the video posted by Gowtham.

"What exactly is wrong with this video Telangana DGP that a case was filed on journalist Gowtham Goud?" KTR posted on X.

"I've even visited this farmer Mallaiah Garu in his native village to inquire about his situation. Will you file a case on me?" questioned the BRS leader.

He re-posted the video shared by Gowtham on March 12.

"During a leisure trip of mine, I faced a heartbreaking incident yesterday. A farmer named Mallayya from Mushampalli village in Nalgonda district asked me to personally record a video of him and send it to KCR Garu," wrote Gowtham.

"There is no water, no agriculture, I want to die, KCR Sir," the farmer is heard saying in the video.

Gowtham was arrested by the police on Monday. The BRS has condemned the arrest and termed it illegal. The opposition party said such actions reflect an authoritarian approach by A. Revanth Reddy-led government.

BRS leaders alleged that the government is using state machinery to suppress voices that dare to question or expose the truth. The free press is essential in holding governments accountable, and any attempt to intimidate or silence journalists is a direct attack on the people's right to be informed.

Last month, the Hyderabad Police booked the handlers of certain social media accounts including that of Gowtham for circulating videos with derogatory comments against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Acting on a complaint by Congress worker Bakka Sai Kumar, the police booked certain persons handling accounts and channels on social media platforms like X, Facebook and YouTube.

Sai Kumar had said that such posts had the potential to create political tensions and enmity between groups and also promote disharmony among the public and which may lead to law and order problems in society.