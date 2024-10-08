Congress Should Rework Their Strategy: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Haryana Results

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Commenting on the Haryana results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said should rework their strategy.

She emphasised that in cases where Congress is losing strength in direct fights, like in Madhya Pradesh and now in Haryana, they need to reassess and rework their strategies.

"The results are surprising. There was widespread talk of anti-incumbency in the state, with farmers feeling frustrated and women in distress. Reports also clearly indicated a strong wave of anti-incumbency, to the point where the Chief had to be changed at the last minute. It seemed like the stage was set for a change in government. However, they have won for the third time, beating anti-incumbency," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

She added that this calls for self-reflection by Congress to identify where mistakes were made and rework their strategies.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also suggested that Congress needs to reflect on whether the loss was due to issues like ticket distribution or failure to include everyone, though these factors may come to light later. Despite the grievances, the people of Haryana placed their trust in the ruling party.

Speaking about J&K, she noted that elections hadn't been held for 10 years, but when they were finally conducted, there was a high voter turnout against the BJP. "This shows that the image BJP was trying to project of development was not real, and it is "clearly a loss" for them.

"I extend my best wishes to the National Conference for their strong comeback," she added.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader reiterated the commitment of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance, saying, "We are fighting together, and it is our responsibility to eradicate corruption, address financial mismanagement, and raise our voice against the exploitation of common people."