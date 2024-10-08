(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bolingbrook, Illinois is Now Home to one of the Largest Fully-Integrated Cell Production Facilities in the United States

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon (NASDAQ:

HYZN ) ("Hyzon" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based, high-performance, hydrogen fuel cell system and developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced the Start of Production (SOP) of its revolutionary single-stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS). This enables Hyzon to manufacture standardized FCSs at volume for commercial sale, further accelerating the decarbonization of heavy-duty industries.

The assembly line for Hyzon's innovative single-stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS) in Bolingbrook, Illinois, features multiple workstations designed to optimize production flow. Bolingbrook is now home to one of the largest fully-integrated fuel cell production facilities in the U.S., as Hyzon declares the Start of Production (SOP) for this revolutionary system.

Hyzon's fully automated roll-to-roll Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) manufacturing line in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is prepared for the next production run. This facility is part of Hyzon's fully-integrated operation, enabling the efficient production of their revolutionary 200kW fuel cell system.

"We are excited to announce the start of production of our single-stack 200kW fuel cell system on National Hydrogen Fuel Cell Day," said

Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. "Our Bolingbrook facility is one of the largest fully-integrated fuel cell systems production facilities in the United States and the only 200kW single-stack fuel system to be launched into serial production, a significant step for zero emission technology manufacturing in the US. This milestone also represents another inflection point in our mission to

decarbonize heavy-duty industries. By standardizing and scaling-up production, we can provide more customers with the high-performance, zero-emission solutions they need to meet their sustainability goals. As we mark this achievement on a day that celebrates the potential of hydrogen fuel cell technology, we're reinforcing our commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable future."

At SOP, all necessary conditions for full-scale manufacturing have been met, allowing

Hyzon to transition from building prototypes to producing standardized units. Fully integrated manufacturing is a key element to Hyzon's manufacturing strategy enabling rapid product development, customer responsiveness, and high power.

While most other manufacturers source individual fuel cells or their components, Hyzon is integrated down to the design and production of its proprietary Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA), the core component of a fuel cell and FCS.

"Our transition to full-scale manufacturing is a major milestone, as it allows us to move from building prototypes to producing standardized units at volume – from MEA to complete FCS," said Hyzon Chief Technology Officer Dr. Christian Mohrdieck. "With the in-house design, development, and now manufacturing of our proprietary 7-layer MEA, we are advancing cutting-edge technology that is crucial to delivering high-performance, zero-emission solutions. This achievement underscores Hyzon's technological leadership and our commitment to innovation in hydrogen fuel cell development and production."

According to Chief Operating Officer Dr. Bappa Banerjee, the declaration of the SOP validates Hyzon's ability to produce 700 fuel cell systems per year over a three-shift operation.

"The systems pass through in-line quality gates that include laser and optical vision systems and go through rigorous end-of-line tests to confirm all performance requirements are met," Banerjee said. "All of this is done to ensure the performance of our vehicles meet or exceed the performance of diesel trucks on routes that include long stretches of steep grades as has been demonstrated during our customer trials," he added.

Having successfully passed the ISO 9001 audit in September 2024,

Hyzon expects to achieve formal ISO 9001 certification for its fuel cell manufacturing and design/R&D activities in Q4 2024, ensuring its development and production processes meet the highest international standards for quality management.



This aligns with best practices in technology and automotive product development and manufacturing. This rigorous process ensures modifications are only introduced after their maturity and contribution to performance improvement have been fully validated, reinforcing

Hyzon's commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, reliable solutions.

The 200kW

FCS SOP comes on the heels of the company's previously announced SOP of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET), which was declared last month.

Hyzon also joins the nation in celebrating the tenth annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, which commemorates the vast versatility hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies offer the nation to reduce carbon emissions while generating domestic energy, decarbonize heavy industry, and drive economic growth and prosperity. National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed on October 8 (10.08), in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen - 1.008.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize demanding industries. With agile, high-power technology designed for heavy-duty applications, Hyzon is at the center of a new industrial revolution fueled by hydrogen, an abundant and clean energy source. Hyzon is focusing on deploying its fuel cell technology in heavy-duty commercial vehicles in Class 8 and refuse collection vehicles across

North America, as well as new markets such as stationary power applications. To learn more about how Hyzon partners across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the clean energy transition, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause the Company's actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability improve its capital structure; its ability to achieve and maintain manufacturing

volume targets; it receiving ISO certification; its liquidity needs to operate its business and execute its strategy, and related use of cash; its ability to raise capital through equity issuances, asset sales or the incurrence of debt; the possibility that Hyzon may need to seek bankruptcy protection; Hyzon's ability to fully execute actions and steps that would be probable of mitigating the existence of substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to enter into any desired strategic alternative on a timely basis, on acceptable terms; our ability to maintain the listing of our Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; retail and credit market conditions; higher cost of capital and borrowing costs; impairments; changes in general economic conditions; and the other factors under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Such filings are available on our website or at

. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

