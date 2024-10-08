UK Population Growth Hits Record High Despite Low Fertility Rate
(MENAFN- IANS) London, Oct 8 (IANS) The United Kingdom's population reached 68.3 million in mid-2023, setting a new record, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.
ONS data showed a one per cent increase, compared to the level in mid-2022, marking the highest population growth rate since the 1970s, Xinhua news agency reported.
Despite the growth, the UK experienced a negative natural population change of -16,300, with more deaths than births, reflecting the country's low fertility rate.
The data also indicated that this increase was driven primarily by net international migration.
In the year ending mid-2023, migration added 677,300 people to the UK population.
Population growth was more pronounced in England and Wales, at 1 per cent respectively, compared to 0.8 per cent in Scotland and 0.5 per cent in Northern Ireland.
