Poll Results In Haryana Reflect People's Faith In BJP's Governance: Nitin Nabin

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Nitin Nabin, Urban Development in the Bihar government, said the BJP will form the in Haryana for the third time. He also showed satisfaction with the party's strong performance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for the third-consecutive time and the credit for this success goes to the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as well as the policies and work of the BJP,” Nabin said.

“The election results in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir reflect the people's faith in the BJP's governance, particularly in Haryana where voters had rejected the leaders of the Opposition's INDIA bloc,” he said.

Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, he praised the BJP's performance so far, indicating that the party has made significant inroads in the region.

“These outcomes are a testament to the party's growing popularity and its ability to win people's trust in different parts of the country,” he said.

He also took sharp jabs at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of tarnishing the reputation of politicians from Bihar.

This criticism followed allegations that Tejashwi Yadav allegedly replaced new air conditioners and other equipment in a government bungalow with old ones.

“The concerned department is aware of the issue and assured that action would be taken if Tejashwi Yadav had indeed misappropriated government property,” he said.

Naveen further attacked Tejashwi's political conduct, referencing past accusations related to corruption and misuse of public resources, such as the fodder scam, IRCTC land-for-job case, and mall construction.

“Tejashwi Yadav has a history of trying to benefit personally at the expense of the poor,” he said.

Additionally, Nabin criticised Tejashwi for being disconnected from the public, alleging that he only engages in politics via social media and fails to show up on the ground during critical situations like the recent floods in Bihar.

He referred to Tejashwi as a "Twitter hero" who lacks real public engagement.

On the matter of the Economic Offences Wing's investigation into alleged horse-trading during the Nitish Kumar government's floor test, he said,“Those involved in such manipulation to influence the political situation would face the consequences. They who were talking about“khela” would soon be exposed.”