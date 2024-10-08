NC's Nazir Khan Wins Gurez Seat For 4Th Consecutive Term
Date
10/8/2024 3:14:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempt to gain a foothold in the Gurez sector was thwarted as Jammu and Kashmir National conference (JKNC) candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan secured the Assembly seat for the fourth time.
According to the ECI data, Nazir Ahmad Khan emerged victorious with 8322 votes, defeating BJP candidate Faqeer Mohammad Khan who secured 7219 votes.
Nazir Khan, as per news agency KNO, said he retained the Gurez seat for the fourth time. He congratulated his workers for their efforts.“I worked hard in the Gurez sector for the betterment of the valley, even during tough times, which is why people have trust in me and chose me again,” he said.
“Even BJP's top central leaders campaigned in Gurez, but it didn't work for them. I focused solely on my campaign and informed my party leaders that I wanted to handle it myself,” Khan added.
The Gurez Assembly constituency has 22,291 registered voters, consisting of 11,723 males and 10,568 females. A total of 31 rural polling stations were established in the constituency. In Gurez, 17,386 votes were cast.
In the 2008 Assembly Elections, Nazir Ahmad Khan won again, receiving 5,817 votes with a vote share of 51.06%.
In the 2014 Assembly Elections, he won the seat by a margin of 141 votes, receiving 6,664 votes (48.29%) compared to Faqir Mohammad Khan, who received 6,523 votes (47.26%).
|
