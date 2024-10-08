OCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth Or40m

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Oman Central (OCB) has announced that the total value of treasury bills allocated for this week amounted to OR40m.

The OCB explained, in a statement yesterday, that the value of the bills allocated for a maturity period of 28 days amounted to OR24m, with an average acceptable price of OR99.660, and the lowest acceptable price reached OR 99.660 per OR100, while the average discount rate reached 4.43214 percent, and the average return was 4.44726 percent.

The statement indicated that the interest rate on repurchase operations with the Oman Central Bank (repo) on these bills is 5.50 percent, while the discount rate with the Oman Central Bank on treasury bill facilities is 6.00 percent.