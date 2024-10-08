MOEHE's Evaluation Affairs Sector Issues Circular Regarding Exams Content

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE)'s Evaluation Affairs Sector has issued a circular to the directors of public and private implementing national standards, instructing them not to have the parts of the syllabus covered by mid-term exams be repeated in end-of-term exams for day school students from grades one to eleven. The circular stipulates that unified achievement tests for day school students in grades three, six, and nine will continue, covering the second half of Term Two's syllabus.

According to the circular, the current examination system for adult education, homeschooling, and the parallel track for grades one to eleven will remain in place, where the first-term end-of-term exams cover the entire first-term syllabus, and the second-term end-of-term exams cover the entire second-term syllabus. The circular adds that the current grading system for students in day schools, adult education, homeschooling, and the parallel track will also continue without modification.

Additionally, the existing system for second-round exams for students in day schools, adult education, homeschooling, and the parallel track will remain in effect, whereby a student who fails a first-round exam will be tested in the second round covering the syllabi of both terms, with a weighted percentage of 100 percent.

The Evaluation Affairs Sector has called on all schools to take the necessary action regarding the aforementioned matters and to clarify all the procedures outlined in this circular to students and their parents.

Schools are encouraged to communicate with the Student Evaluation Department via email at gov.

The Evaluation Affairs Sector noted that all of this circular's provisions will take effect starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, as part of the Ministry's plans, programs, and procedures to develop education, raise students' academic achievements, and take public interest into consideration.