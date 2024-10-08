Russian Army Loses Another 1,340 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
Date
10/8/2024 2:14:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 8, 2024 amount to nearly 662,970 invaders, including another 1,340 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,940 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 17,740 armored combat vehicles (+30), 19,203 artillery systems (+47), 1,223 multiple launch rocket systems, 973 air defense systems (+1), 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 16,686 unmanned aerial vehicles (+43), 2,618 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 26,185 motor vehicles (+83), and 3,373 special equipment units (+9).
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 7, as of 22:00, 120 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front.
