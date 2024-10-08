Hisense Showcases Premium ULED MiniLED TV Range Across GCC with Exclusive UAE Promotions

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7th October 2024 - Hisense continues to push boundaries in the home entertainment industry with its premium ULED MiniLED TV range, offering unparalleled picture quality and a fully immersive viewing experience. With a global ranking of No. 2 in TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100” TV category, Hisense offers innovative products available across the GCC, showcasing the latest advancements in TV technology. The ULED MiniLED TV range caters to diverse consumer needs, providing outstanding performance for gaming, sports, and video-on-demand streaming.

A Premium Lineup for Every Preference

The ULED MiniLED range showcases Hisense’s commitment to innovation, featuring top-tier models like the U8 Series, available in 85", 75", and 65" sizes. The U7 Series comes in a variety of options, including 100", 85", 75", 65", and 55" sizes, while the U6Pro Series is available in 85", 75", 65", and 55" configurations.

Hisense’s ULED MiniLED technology delivers an exceptional viewing experience by creating a vivid canvas of contrast, from the brightest highlights to the deepest shadows. Every scene is brought to life with stunning clarity and detail. In addition to the visual excellence, Hisense’s TVs offer an immersive audio experience with Multi-Channel Surround sound technology, providing rich, cinematic audio without the need for traditional surround sound systems. Hisense’s AI Sports Mode also optimises fast-moving scenes for flawless picture quality, and with IMAX Enhanced certification, users can enjoy theatre-quality visuals and DTS-powered sound in the comfort of their homes.

Bringing the Best of Gaming, Sports, and Streaming

Hisense’s commitment to providing cutting-edge entertainment is strengthened by its strategic partnerships. For gaming enthusiasts, the collaboration with Black Myth ensures gamers enjoy a low-latency, visually stunning experience on Hisense’s U7 ULED MiniLED TV official black myth recommended TV. Sports fans will appreciate the brand’s official partnership with Real Madrid, bringing the excitement of live matches into their homes with the Hisense Real Madrid Official 100-inch U7 ULED MiniLED TV and enjoy exceptional sports mode optimised visuals. Meanwhile, streaming lovers benefit from Hisense’s partnership with Shahid, enhancing access to premium video content with optimised picture quality.

Exclusive UAE Promotions

While Hisense’s advanced products are accessible across the region, consumers in the UAE will benefit from exclusive promotions designed to enhance their home entertainment setup. UAE shoppers can enjoy savings of up to AED 3,800 on select models, along with a 12-month Shahid VIP subscription and a 3-year extended warranty. These offers, available for a limited time, can be redeemed through the Hisense Middle East (HiME) application, providing unbeatable value for consumers. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time offers to elevate their home entertainment experience.

Available Across the GCC

While the UAE enjoys these exclusive offers, Hisense’s premium ULED MiniLED TV range is widely available across the GCC. Consumers in the region can access these cutting-edge models through major retailers and e-commerce platforms, ensuring Hisense’s innovative products are easily within reach for everyone.

The MiniLED range is available at the Hisense Brand Store and across leading regional retailers, including Carrefour, Sharaf DG, and Lulu, as well as online platforms such as Amazonand Noon.com.





