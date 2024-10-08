Azerbaijan Advances Green Energy Transition Ahead Of COP29 With Baku Climate Action Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is currently transitioning to green energy, implementing large-scale projects focused on resources in collaboration with international companies. The Republic is set to preside over the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), addressing the critical global issue of climate change. The unanimous decision to host such a significant international event reflects the trust and confidence placed in Azerbaijan.

In preparation for COP29, which will take place in about a month, Azerbaijan is actively engaged in numerous initiatives related to climate action. Notably, from September 30 to October 4, Baku hosted the important Baku Climate Action Week. Here are some highlights from the event.

The Baku Climate Action Week attracted 700 participants from around the globe, including sustainability experts, policymakers, and leaders from the private sector and civil society, all convening to explore and accelerate the implementation of adaptive climate solutions.

Timed strategically after the 79th session of the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, this event aimed to broaden the efforts outlined in the roadmap toward the 1.5°C goal, as emphasized by the Trio of COP Presidencies. It also supported the Action Agenda of the COP29 Presidency. Additionally, the collaboration with London Climate Action Week further enhanced international cooperation and synergy in developing effective climate solutions.

Baku Climate Action Week combines global knowledge with local initiatives to inspire and mobilize stakeholders in advance of the pivotal COP29 event. This gathering marks the first step in a comprehensive mobilization effort within Azerbaijani society, highlighting the importance of inclusive participation and innovative solutions to ensure a fair and sustainable transition to a green economy.

Attracting participants from diverse backgrounds-including political and business leaders, local communities, and youth-Baku Climate Action Week served as an educational and dynamic platform to address Azerbaijan's current climate challenges while exploring the opportunities presented by the green transition.

While the overarching issue is the global fight against climate change, the event focused on key topics such as "Energy Transition," "Cities/Urbanized Environments," "Water Security," "Food and Agriculture," "Small and Medium Enterprises," and "Green Skills."

During the first half of the week, from September 30 to October 2, Baku Climate Action Week showcased various climate solutions and featured a high-level international conference attended by representatives from state institutions, academia, and the private sector.

The second half of the week, on October 3-4, focused on the contributions of science, education, art, and culture, with events including walks, discussions, and exhibitions.

Bringing together international climate experts, government officials, youth, and private sector leaders, these events addressed crucial topics such as green finance, just transition, reducing methane emissions, and sustainable water and food systems.

Highlights include the launch of the first independent agriculture report under the Advanced Agenda. The report, led by the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) in partnership with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the UN High-level Climate Champion, focuses on transforming the agricultural sector to support global climate goals. The important steps required are outlined within the report. This document complements the recently published Advanced Agenda Report by the International Energy Agency and senior climate champions, highlighting strategies to decarbonize agriculture while ensuring food security, innovation, and sustainability. This report serves as an essential resource for the widespread adoption of sustainable practices in the agricultural industry.

To encourage youth participation, the "Network of Universities on Climate Change" initiative was launched during the session titled "The Role of Higher Education in Climate Transitions" as part of Baku Climate Action Week. This new platform is designed to empower the next generation to actively engage in climate solutions and transition efforts. During the discussions, proposals were made to facilitate networking among universities involved in climate-related activities, establish collaborative projects, and promote education for young people and children about climate change. Participants highlighted the experiences of international higher education institutions in this field, emphasizing that these approaches could be effectively adapted in Azerbaijan.

Another notable event within Baku Climate Action Week was "Sustainable Future: Green Innovations of Youth," which underscored the importance of youth involvement in climate action. This event provided a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their green innovations to potential investors. Throughout the day, three teams of young leaders were awarded top prizes for their successful sustainable projects aimed at addressing climate challenges. Organized in partnership with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Ministry of Science and Education, this event showcased the dynamic role of Azerbaijani youth in driving green innovations.

On the final day of the conference, a panel discussion addressed several key topics: "Revolutionizing the Understanding of Greenhouse Gas Emissions: The Role of Empirical Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Advanced Analytics," "The Role of Global and Regional Cooperation in Addressing Scientific Challenges," and "The Impact of Climate Change and Paradigm Shifts on Transboundary Water Management."

Azerbaijan is making significant strides in its transition to green energy, underscored by its upcoming presidency of the UN COP29 conference. The Baku Climate Action Week served as a crucial platform for fostering international collaboration and mobilizing diverse stakeholders to address climate change. With participation from 700 global experts, the event facilitated discussions on vital topics such as energy transition, water security, and sustainable agriculture. Initiatives like the "Network of Universities on Climate Change" and the showcase of youth-driven innovations highlight the importance of inclusive engagement and innovative solutions in the fight against climate change. As Azerbaijan prepares for COP29, its commitment to sustainable development and climate action is evident, setting the stage for impactful global dialogue.