Azerbaijan Advances Green Energy Transition Ahead Of COP29 With Baku Climate Action Week

Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is currently transitioning to green energy,
implementing large-scale projects focused on renewable resources in
collaboration with international companies. The Republic is set to
preside over the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), addressing
the critical global issue of climate change. The unanimous decision
to host such a significant international event reflects the trust
and confidence placed in Azerbaijan.
In preparation for COP29, which will take place in about a
month, Azerbaijan is actively engaged in numerous initiatives
related to climate action. Notably, from September 30 to October 4,
Baku hosted the important Baku Climate Action Week. Here are some
highlights from the event.
The Baku Climate Action Week attracted 700 participants from
around the globe, including sustainability experts, policymakers,
and leaders from the private sector and civil society, all
convening to explore and accelerate the implementation of adaptive
climate solutions.
Timed strategically after the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly and New York Climate Week, this event aimed to broaden the
efforts outlined in the roadmap toward the 1.5°C goal, as
emphasized by the Trio of COP Presidencies. It also supported the
Action Agenda of the COP29 Presidency. Additionally, the
collaboration with London Climate Action Week further enhanced
international cooperation and synergy in developing effective
climate solutions.
Baku Climate Action Week combines global knowledge with local
initiatives to inspire and mobilize stakeholders in advance of the
pivotal COP29 event. This gathering marks the first step in a
comprehensive mobilization effort within Azerbaijani society,
highlighting the importance of inclusive participation and
innovative solutions to ensure a fair and sustainable transition to
a green economy.
Attracting participants from diverse backgrounds-including
political and business leaders, local communities, and youth-Baku
Climate Action Week served as an educational and dynamic platform
to address Azerbaijan's current climate challenges while exploring
the opportunities presented by the green transition.
While the overarching issue is the global fight against climate
change, the event focused on key topics such as "Energy
Transition," "Cities/Urbanized Environments," "Water Security,"
"Food and Agriculture," "Small and Medium Enterprises," and "Green
Skills."
During the first half of the week, from September 30 to October
2, Baku Climate Action Week showcased various climate solutions and
featured a high-level international conference attended by
representatives from state institutions, academia, and the private
sector.
The second half of the week, on October 3-4, focused on the
contributions of science, education, art, and culture, with events
including walks, discussions, and exhibitions.
Bringing together international climate experts, government
officials, youth, and private sector leaders, these events
addressed crucial topics such as green finance, just transition,
reducing methane emissions, and sustainable water and food
systems.
Highlights include the launch of the first independent
agriculture report under the Advanced Agenda. The report, led by
the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research
(CGIAR) in partnership with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth &
Development Office (FCDO) and the UN High-level Climate Champion,
focuses on transforming the agricultural sector to support global
climate goals. The important steps required are outlined within the
report. This document complements the recently published Advanced
Agenda Report by the International Energy Agency and senior climate
champions, highlighting strategies to decarbonize agriculture while
ensuring food security, innovation, and sustainability. This report
serves as an essential resource for the widespread adoption of
sustainable practices in the agricultural industry.
To encourage youth participation, the "Network of Universities
on Climate Change" initiative was launched during the session
titled "The Role of Higher Education in Climate Transitions" as
part of Baku Climate Action Week. This new platform is designed to
empower the next generation to actively engage in climate solutions
and transition efforts. During the discussions, proposals were made
to facilitate networking among universities involved in
climate-related activities, establish collaborative projects, and
promote education for young people and children about climate
change. Participants highlighted the experiences of international
higher education institutions in this field, emphasizing that these
approaches could be effectively adapted in Azerbaijan.
Another notable event within Baku Climate Action Week was
"Sustainable Future: Green Innovations of Youth," which underscored
the importance of youth involvement in climate action. This event
provided a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their green
innovations to potential investors. Throughout the day, three teams
of young leaders were awarded top prizes for their successful
sustainable projects aimed at addressing climate challenges.
Organized in partnership with the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Ministry of Science and
Education, this event showcased the dynamic role of Azerbaijani
youth in driving green innovations.
On the final day of the conference, a panel discussion addressed
several key topics: "Revolutionizing the Understanding of
Greenhouse Gas Emissions: The Role of Empirical Data, Artificial
Intelligence, and Advanced Analytics," "The Role of Global and
Regional Cooperation in Addressing Scientific Challenges," and "The
Impact of Climate Change and Paradigm Shifts on Transboundary Water
Management."
Azerbaijan is making significant strides in its transition to
green energy, underscored by its upcoming presidency of the UN
COP29 conference. The Baku Climate Action Week served as a crucial
platform for fostering international collaboration and mobilizing
diverse stakeholders to address climate change. With participation
from 700 global experts, the event facilitated discussions on vital
topics such as energy transition, water security, and sustainable
agriculture. Initiatives like the "Network of Universities on
Climate Change" and the showcase of youth-driven innovations
highlight the importance of inclusive engagement and innovative
solutions in the fight against climate change. As Azerbaijan
prepares for COP29, its commitment to sustainable development and
climate action is evident, setting the stage for impactful global
dialogue.
