Haryana Results: How Political Heavyweights Including Vinesh, Savitri Jindal Fared In Their Constituencies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Haryana Assembly witnessed a fierce contest, with key figures from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the vying for dominance alongside influential independent candidates.

Among the most prominent winners are Savitri Jindal, an independent and one of India's richest women, who secured a victory in Hisar with 49231 votes, and Vinesh Phogat, the celebrated Indian wrestler who made a successful political debut by winning the Jhulana seat for Congress with 65,080 votes.

As the results unfolded, several heavyweight candidates left their mark, while the balance of power across key constituencies began to shift.

In Bhiwani, BJP's Ghanshyam Saraf emerged victorious, securing 67,087 votes and winning by a margin of 32,714 votes. Vipul Goel from Faridabad also delivered a decisive win for the BJP, defeating Congress candidate Lakhan Kumar Singla with a commanding margin of 48,388 votes, receiving a total of 93,651 votes.

On the Congress front, several noteworthy victories marked the party's performance. Aditya Surjewala, representing the Congress from Kaithal, garnered 83,744 votes and defeated BJP's Leela Ram with a margin of 8,124 votes.

Nikhil Madaan, representing the BJP in Sonipat, won with 84,827 votes, defeating Surender Panwar of the Congress by a margin of 29,627 votes.

Krishna Gahlawat secured the Rai Assembly seat for the BJP with 64,614 votes, while Krishan Kumar triumphed in Narwana, obtaining 59,474 votes. Satpal Jamba won the Pundri seat with 42,805 votes, adding to the BJP's tally.

In Palwal, Gaurav Gautam won decisively, amassing 109,118 votes and defeating Congress' Karan Singh Dalal by a margin of 33,605 votes. Pawan Kharkhoda followed suit, securing the Kharkhauda Assembly seat with 58,084 votes, while Ram Kumar Gautam won the Safidon constituency with 58,983 votes.

Jind Assembly saw Krishan Lal Middha of the BJP defeating Congress' Mahavir Gupta by 15,860 votes, earning 68,920 votes. Vinod Bhayana's win in Hansi with 78,686 votes further consolidated the BJP's position.

Additionally, Harvinder Kalyan secured victory in Gharaunda with 87,236 votes, and Shyam Singh Rana emerged victorious in Radaur with 73,348 votes.

Meanwhile, other Congress candidates who secured a win include Mohammad Ilyas, who clinched a win in Punahana with 85,300 votes, while Aftab Ahmed triumphed in Nuh with 91,833 votes, defeating BJP's Sanjay Singh and INLD's Tahir Hussain by a considerable margin of 46,963 votes.

Shalley Chaudhary from Naraingarh also won on a Congress ticket with 62,180 votes, surpassing the competition by 15,094 votes.

Further victories for the Congress came from Shahbad, where Ram Karan won with 61,050 votes, and from Thanesar, where Ashok Kumar Arora secured 70,076 votes.

Mandeep Chatha from Pehowa added another win for Congress with 64,548 votes. Notably, Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka emerged victorious with an impressive 130,497 votes, further contributing to Congress' standing.

Jarnail Singh won the Ratia Assembly constituency for Congress with 86,426 votes, while Shishpal Keharwala triumphed in Kalanwali with 66,728 votes.

Meanwhile, Devender Kadyan, also an Independent, won the Ganaur Assembly seat with 77248 votes.