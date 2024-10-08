Researchers Enhance Earthquake Forecast Validity
(MENAFN- IANS) Wellington, Oct 8 (IANS) International researchers have made important updates to an open-source software tool designed to evaluate earthquake forecasts.
These improvements provide governments and researchers with greater confidence in the validity of their earthquake forecasts, which is crucial for long-term planning and preparedness to increase resilience against the devastating effects of earthquakes, according to a study published on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
An international team of 12 researchers, led by New Zealand's GNS Science, have recently made enhancements to PyCSEP, a quintessential open-source software package used to develop and evaluate earthquake forecasting experiments.
"Using New Zealand as a primary case study, we tested the upgraded PyCSEP codebase to project long-term seismicity estimates from a global model onto a specific geographical region," said GNS Science Statistical Seismologist Kenny Graham.
This new feature provides valuable insight into the predictive skills and comparative performance of global models on a regional scale, said Graham, lead author of the paper published in Seismological Research Letters.
