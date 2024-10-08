Finance Ministry Transfers UAH 15.9B From State Budget To Local Budgets In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September 2024, the of Finance made inter-budget transfers to local budgets in the amount of UAH 15.9 billion.

That is according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“In September 2024, the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with the budget legislation, transferred UAH 15.9 billion in inter-budget transfers to local budgets, representing 93.8% of the allocations envisaged in the September budget plan,” the report says.

In particular, the basic subsidy was transferred in the amount of UAH 1.8 billion, which is 100% of the allocation plan. Additional subsidies amounted to UAH 3.2 billion, or 99.99% of the planned amount.

It is noted that the balances on the accounts of local budgets and budgetary institutions for the general and special funds as of October 1 reached UAH 186 billion. This represents an increase of UAH 5.8 billion compared to the beginning of September.

“Due to these resources, local governments can maintain their ability to fund priority needs at the local level,” the ministry emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, in August 2024, the Ministry of Finance made inter-budget transfers to local budgets in the amount of UAH 10.6 billion, which represents 107.1% of the allocations for that month.