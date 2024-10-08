Poster Honoring Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Unveiled At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024
10/8/2024 1:05:03 AM
Noida, India: The 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 witnessed a momentous occasion with the unveiling of a commemorative poster honoring the life and legacy of Dr. RAM Manohar Lohia, one of India's greatest leaders and social reformers. The poster was released by a distinguished panel of international dignitaries and literary figures during a grand ceremony at Marwah Studios, Noida film City.
The poster unveiling was led by H.E. Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkey, alongside prominent figures from the literary world, including Ms. Priyanka Sharma Kaintura, renowned author; Ms. Neena Wagh, acclaimed playwright, poet, and translator; Ms. Smita Mishra, well-known author; Cdr. K.L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of the Union of Comoros; and H.E. Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Global Literary Forum, addressed the audience, speaking passionately about Dr. Lohia's enduring ideology and its relevance in today's socio-political context.“Dr. Lohia's vision for India was revolutionary. His ideas of equality, justice, and self-reliance continue to inspire generations,” said Dr. Marwah.
Sushil Bharti, Festival Director, provided an insightful narrative on the life history of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, recounting his contributions to India's independence movement and his profound impact on the nation's political and social landscape.
The audience, comprising international delegates, authors, and literary enthusiasts, was deeply moved by the legacy of Dr. Lohia. The discussion on his works highlighted his contributions to social justice, democracy, and the upliftment of marginalized communities.
The 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 continues to serve as a platform for celebrating global literary heritage, and this tribute to Dr. Lohia marked a significant cultural moment in the festival's journey. The event was supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, Asian Academy of Arts and Writers Association of India,
