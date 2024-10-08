Indian Traveller Sets New Guinness World Record For Fastest Visit To New Seven Wonders

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 07 October 2024 – Guinness World Records has officially recognised Indian traveller Sujoy Kumar Mitra for setting a new world record for the fastest time to visit the New Seven Wonders of the World. Mitra completed this extraordinary journey in an impressive 5 days, 17 hours, and 28 minutes.



The record-breaking expedition commenced on 2 September 2024 in Petra, Jordan, and concluded on 8 September 2024. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the world of and exploration, showcasing both human endurance and the efficiency of modern transportation.



Sujoy Kumar Mitra, renowned for his extensive travel accomplishments, has further solidified his reputation as one of India\'s most prolific travellers. Mitra has achieved the remarkable distinction of visiting all 198 countries (193 UN Nations plus Vatican City, Taiwan, Kosovo, Palestine, and Antarctica).



This latest achievement adds to Mitra\'s impressive record-breaking history. He has previously established two notable Guinness World Records:



Fastest Travel Across 7 Continents: As part of an Indian duo, Mitra set the world record for the fastest travel across all seven continents.



Fastest to Visit 25 Michelin Stars in One Day: Mitra set a record for visiting the most Michelin-starred restaurants in a single day.



The journey presented numerous challenges, including tight connections and potential delays. At Beijing Airport, Mitra faced a critical situation when he arrived just 45 minutes before his flight\'s departure. \"In China, the immigration officers questioned my brief stay. Any additional questioning could have resulted in missing my onward flight,\" Mitra explained.



In compliance with Guinness World Records guidelines, Mitra utilised only scheduled public transportation, with licensed taxis permitted for distances up to 50 km between transportation hubs or accommodations. The attempt required meticulous planning and documentation, including proof of travel, time-stamped photographs, video recordings, and witness signatures at each wonder.



Upon confirmation of his latest Guinness World Record, Mitra stated: \"This achievement represents the culmination of meticulous planning and a passion for global exploration. It\'s not merely about setting a record, but about experiencing these incredible wonders of human creativity and perseverance in rapid succession. I hope this inspires more people to explore our world\'s rich cultural heritage.\"



Mitra aims to encourage more Indians to travel both domestically and internationally. \"Travel broadens one\'s perspective. The most enriching stories are often found between the pages of a passport,\" he remarked. Looking ahead, Mitra disclosed that he is pursuing a total of 13 Guinness World Records, with five already achieved, two under validation, and six more planned.



This record underscores not only Mitra\'s determination but also the advancements in global travel that enable such feats. It stands as a testament to human ingenuity, both in the creation of these wonders and in the ability to experience them in such a condensed time frame.

