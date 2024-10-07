JOHUD Launches 2024-2025 Queen Alia Social Responsibility Competition

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) on Sunday launched the 2024-2025 Queen Alia Social Responsibility Competition.

This year's competition will focus on the theme of water conservation and management under the slogan "And We Have Made from Water Every Living Thing," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among students and community members about the importance of water conservation and sustainable resource management, especially in the face of climate change, thereby promoting a balanced relationship with ecosystems.

Participants are encouraged to propose innovative solutions to address water scarcity, promote conservation practices, and improve the management and sustainability of water resources.

During a press conference, Bashir Rawashdeh, head of the competition's higher committee, urged students and community members to participate in the competition to realise humanitarian and charitable goals.

He added that these goals are in line with JOHUD's broader goals of promoting sustainable human development through various initiatives.

Susan Kilani, a member of the competition's scientific committee, announced that some 680,000 special competition cards will be distributed to students and various social and economic initiatives, noting that a number of these cards will be provided free of charge to underprivileged students to ensure widespread participation.

The competition's higher committee also announced the launch of a media awareness campaign through social media platforms and various media outlets.

It also invited those interested to review the terms and themes of the competition and to apply online through the official website at , where comprehensive scientific materials related to the competition are available.