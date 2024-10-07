Biomednewsbreaks - Roth Capital Partners With IBN As Official Media Sponsor Of Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM), a relationship-driven dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors, is partnering with IBN as an official sponsor for this week's third annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference. The invitation-only, one-day is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2024, in New York City. According to the announcement, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications to increase awareness of the conference, which is an exclusive that gathers together veteran investors with C-suite executives from public and private companies in the healthcare sector.

“ROTH's upcoming conference is set to showcase some of the most promising innovations in the healthcare sector,” said IBN director of global operations Randy Clark in the press release.“Our ongoing partnership with ROTH allows us to leverage our comprehensive communications capabilities, helping industry stakeholders stay informed and engaged. We're excited to work closely with ROTH's outstanding team to support this event.”

To find out more about the conference, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Roth Capital Partners

LLC

Roth Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization that maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information about this company, please visit

.

