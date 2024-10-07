Moving Maximus Forward Through Our Ongoing Culture Evolution

(MENAFN- 3BL) Michelle

At Maximus, we move people forward – including ourselves. We focus on evolving and strengthening our culture to better engage our employees and foster a workplace where every employee can thrive. This culture evolution allows us to celebrate our strengths and develop our areas of opportunity. I'm thrilled to share our 2023 Employee Engagement and Company Culture report , which highlights significant achievements from last year and sets the stage for continuous growth and innovation.

Throughout 2023, we continued to embrace Harvard Business Review's Cultural Competency Model to visually represent the current state of Maximus' culture and our aspirational state. We focused on creating a balanced culture that emphasized learning, innovation, results, and fun, while maintaining our commitment to caring and purpose. Our transformation initiative, Maximus Forward, played a pivotal role in our cultural evolution by supporting our present needs and helping us prepare for future opportunities and challenges.

The 2023 Employee Engagement and Company Culture report provides a closer look at the following projects and events:



The 2023 results from our Global Employee Engagement Survey, which indicated a five percent increase from 2022 in our overall favorable engagement index (It's hard to believe but we've also completed our 2024 Survey and sneak peek: results continue to improve!);

The Moving Our Talent Forward ecosystem of initiatives that will enable employees to move seamlessly between projects and develop the skills needed for future roles;

The efforts of our Learning and Organizational Development and Total Rewards teams, who rolled out Continuous Performance Management for many employees around the company and launched our tuition reimbursement program;

The innovation of our Corporate Communications team with its adoption of generative AI tools and the success of Maximus' social media advocacy program; and The elements of engagement we incorporate into our work, from the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion team's First Fridays and Foundation Month that highlighted Maximus Foundation grantees to our annual Customer Service Week event that featured a“magic of customer service” theme last year.

Throughout the report, we showcase how these initiatives relate back to our values of accountability, collaboration, compassion, customer focus, innovation, and respect, because our values are at the heart of all that we do – as evidenced by the winners and honorees of our inaugural Values Icon Awards . While we know that our culture evolution is ongoing as we continue to identify opportunities for improvement, we appreciate the hard work of our employees and remain committed to putting them first by creating a positive, engaging, and inclusive work environment.

Michelle Link

Michelle Link is responsible for leading the global Human Resources organization – including Talent Acquisition, Workforce Solutions, Organizational Development, HR Information Systems, Total Rewards, and Change Management. Michelle is an accomplished human resources executive with over 25 years of experience in national and international organizations across healthcare, call center, and government contracts.