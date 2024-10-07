Yemen's Houthis Fired Two Missiles At Central Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 8 (NNN-REUTERS) – Yemen's Houthis, yesterday, fired two missiles at Jaffa, a city in central Israel, but the Israeli said, it intercepted a missile aimed at the area from Yemen.

The regime's military said, a surface-to-surface missile set off air-raid warning sirens in 200 towns and cities across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Ben Gurion International Airport area, Beit Shemesh, a city west of Jerusalem, and several settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Following the sirens, the surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted” by the regime's Air Force, the military said.

The statement did not say who fired the missile.

The Houthis said, one missile was a Palestine 2 and it“reached” its target. They said, the second was a Dhu al-Fiqar missile, but did not describe its outcome.

The Houthis said, the operation“successfully achieved its objectives” and they also targeted several drones at Jaffa and Eilat. The Israeli regime only mentioned the intercepted surface-to-surface missile, without referring to the drones or a second missile.

The Houthis, which control northern Yemen, have frequently attacked the Israeli regime, over the past year, in what it says is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-REUTERS