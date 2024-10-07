Reimagining Travel With Centralisx®: Ushering In A New Era Of Digital And Traditional Convergence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







DUBLIN, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralisX is transforming the $11 trillion global market, which is expected to reach nearly $20 trillion by 2032, through its innovative blend of Web 2.0 and 3.0 technologies, including blockchain, AI, and introduces groundbreaking solutions across the travel ecosystem that redefines convenience, security, engagement and personalization.



CentralisX powered by blockchain offers a streamlined experience with features such as skip reception® providing guests access to digital key -enabled hotels (eliminating the need for physical plastic-cards and check-in hassles), flights, dining, and events through a single platform. Other features include AI-driven services, the Centralis X Coin (CXC) and Centralis X Rewards ® allowing travelers to earn a variety of rewards for sustainable & wellness travel choices, while enjoying a rewarding, personalized journey.

With its skip reception® feature and participating accommodation providers, CentralisX offers a seamless , contactless way to access hotel rooms to share-accommodation properties. This technology sets a new standard in the travel industry by optimizing logistics, enhancing efficiency and amplifying the guest experience.

CentralisX having achieved its iOS beta release, now timed to ignite and coincide with the end of the CXC Presale after successfully developing its Minimal Viable Product ( MVP ). This aligns the platform with upcoming exchange listings and revenue generation, positioning it at the forefront of blockchain travel solutions and supporting the CXC listing price. Early adopters can preview the future of travel at CentralisX.io .

Supported by a team of industry experts, CentralisX is uniquely positioned to execute its crafted vision by integrating a suite of technologies and intellectual property, app design and functionality in delivering, enhancing the overall travel experience.

CentralisX has incorporated token-burning mechanisms to manage supply and value for its CXC token, providing sustainable growth opportunities for stakeholders. The platform in leveraging unique AI to deliver tailored itineraries, personalized recommendations, and dynamic pricing, creating a highly interactive and engaging travel experience.

An advanced feature in the product innovation roadmap of the CentralisX platform is tokenizing real-world assets like hotels and vacation rentals, democratizing access to premium travel experiences while creating new revenue opportunities for service providers. Its blockchain-based rewards system redefines loyalty programs, offering transparent and flexible rewards that travelers can use across multiple services.

The CXC Presale is now live, offering participants the opportunity to secure tokens at a discounted rate. To learn more, visit the Presale Early Access: .

To explore more information please visit the official website: .



X (Twitter)

Telegram

LinkedIn

Instagram YouTube

Contact:

Katya & Li

Business Development, Stakeholder Engagement

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by“CentralisX”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at