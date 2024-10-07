EB5AN Provides Insights Into I-526E Trends And Backlogs For China & India Based On New Data From Customers Bank

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join the webinar to learn what this new data means for EB-5 investors considering an investment.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, has analyzed various sources of new EB-5 data provided by IIUSA, USCIS (via multiple FOIA requests), and exclusive Customers wire escrow data. By analyzing this data and triangulating conclusions, this offers the most up-to-date and holistic view of the today.EB5AN continues to pioneer new ways to improve transparency and reduce risk and is thankful for all the effort put in by various groups to secure this data to allow for in-depth analysis.Join the webinar to learn what this new data means for EB-5 investors considering an investment.Register for the Webinar, Friday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m. EDTHear from Daniel Topple, Senior Vice President of market-leading EB-5 escrow provider Customers Bank, and EB5AN Founders Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld.Topics for discussion include:-Current I-526E petition trends: approval times, filing volume, and project type-Current EB-5 investor trends by country of birth (India/China/Rest of World)-What these trends mean for new EB-5 investors with pending backlogs-The significance of exclusive Customers Bank data in analyzing future filings-How to leverage this wealth of data to make a better-informed EB-5 investment decision“Our comprehensive analysis of the latest data sources allows us to provide EB-5 investors with unparalleled insights into the current market dynamics,” said Sam Silverman.“Understanding these trends is crucial for investors from China and India who are navigating the complexities of potential visa backlogs.”“We are committed to empowering our investors with the information they need to make informed decisions,” added Mike Schoenfeld.“The exclusive data from Customers Bank enhances our ability to provide actionable insights that can significantly impact the success of our clients' EB-5 investment journeys.”For more information about making an EB-5 investment, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or send an email to ....*****Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from over 60 countries.Customers Bank is one of the leading EB-5 escrow banks. Customers Bank has served as an escrow agent and banking partner to dozens of EB-5 projects, with total raises in the billions of dollars.

