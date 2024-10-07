Vinsys Business Academy Opens In UAE For Empowering Professionals With Advanced Skill Development

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vinsys a global leader in professional training and consulting services is delighted to announce the launch of its Business Academy in UAE. This expansion is a major step towards delivering improved professional education and training services to meet the growing demands of the modern working population and organizations within the region.



The Business Academy is expected to become a hub for centers of excellence in training and development in a broad range of fields of endeavor through extensive training programs that will provide growth opportunities. The Academy offers courses in Leadership Management & Coaching Services, Sales & Marketing, Project Management, Health & Safety Management, Organizational Development & Human Resource, Supply Chain & Operations, Audit Governance & Compliance, Banking & Finance, Facility Management, and Construction, Engineering & Maintenance. Every training course offered is designed and developed with a view of ensuring that participants gain the knowledge, skills and certification that will enable them to be relevant in their chosen areas of practice.



This initiative reflects a commitment to bridging the skills gap and providing the necessary information and resources to help professionals work through the challenges of an ever-evolving business environment. The Business Academy meets the needs of personal and organizational development as well as the needs of knowledge acquiring and knowledge application, which in its turn aims at achieving long-term outcomes and making professionals remain competitive and businesses successful.



To ensure the highest quality of training, Vinsys has forged partnerships with some of the world's most respected institutions and industry bodies to ensure that programs being offered by Vinsys are at par with the international standard. These partnerships introduce unparalleled experience and resources into the Academy's programs and courses making sure that the participants receive cutting-edge education that blends theoretical knowledge with real-world application.



To address the range of learning needs and expectations of today's business professionals, the Business Academy will provide different training delivery models, namely face-to-face classes, online tutoring sessions, and client-tailored workplace learning solutions. To enhance the practical aspect of the programs, some of the programs will be delivered in selected unique locations, where professional development will be blended with cultural experience in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Bali.



“We are excited to expand our footprint in the UAE, a dynamic market where professionals are eager for advanced training.,” said Mr. Vikrant Patil, MD & Chairman of Vinsys. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge training services that help individuals and companies to succeed in the context of new challenges. This way, by engaging with the best global institutions, we are sure that our Academy will become one of the key drivers of the future workforce.



As a recognized leader in professional training for over two decades, Vinsys is committed to delivering programs that are not only aligned with industry demands but also foster innovation and strategic thinking. With its rapidly growing economy and strategic importance as a global business hub, the UAE provides an ideal location for the Academy, catering to professionals and organizations eager to invest in skill enhancement and career advancement.



About Vinsys:



Founded in 1998, Vinsys has grown into a global provider of professional training, consulting, and digital solutions, serving over 4,000 organizations across multiple industries, including 50% of Fortune 500 companies. The company provides technical and business training, IT development, foreign language services, digital learning, resourcing and recruitment, and strategic consulting. Vinsys also has internationally accredited certifications like ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and CMMIDEV/5.



With operations spanning India, the Gulf region, and the USA, Vinsys is well-positioned to support professionals worldwide in their pursuit of excellence and career growth. By offering innovative learning solutions, the company empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.

