Ukraine To Help Czechia Overcome Aftermath Of Floods

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will provide the Czech Republic with humanitarian aid to overcome the consequences of floods.

A presidential decree to that effect has been published on the website of the Office of the President, Ukrinform reports.

"In order to help overcome the consequences of an emergency situation in the Czech Republic caused by the flood, in accordance with Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Humanitarian Aid,' I decree to provide humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic," the document reads.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to the Czech Republic.

At least 21 people were killed in September in Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Romania due to flooding in Europe caused by Storm Boris.