Russia Trying To Attack Gas Production Platforms Near Snake Island - Border Guards

The Russian military tries to attack production platforms near Snake (Zmiinyi) Island, but Ukrainian forces maintain control over the platforms and the island.

That is according to Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports, citing ArmyInform.

"It should be understood that the Ukrainian Defense Forces, primarily the special operations units of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the State Border Guard Service, constantly perform tasks in the waters of the Black Sea in order to control this territory and prevent the enemy from entering," he said.

Ukrainian border guards release footage of battles for gas rigs near Snake Island

According to Demchenko, it is important to maintain control over sea routes where ships pass and over gas production platforms that the enemy previously used as bridgeheads and placed weapons systems and observation posts there.

Demchenko emphasized that groups of Ukrainian soldiers who liberated gas production platforms near Snake Island did everything they could to prevent the enemy from controlling this territory.

"The enemy's weapons systems were also destroyed. Our guys, our defenders manage to hold them and avoid damage from the enemy. Instead, we are the ones who launch strikes on the enemy, preventing them from controlling this territory," he said.