One Ukrainian Killed, Five Foreigners Injured In Russian Attack On Odesa Port Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late on October 7, Russian forces attacked the infrastructure in Odesa with a ballistic missile, killing a Ukrainian and wounding five foreigners.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The aggressor's target was the port infrastructure. The enemy hit a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau with a ballistic missile. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed. Five more foreign citizens were injured," he wrote.

Four of the wounded are in a moderate condition, and one is in a fair condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Russia strikes cargo ship in Odesa region with Iskander-M missile

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the President's Office, wrote on Telegram that Russia had attacked a second foreign ship in the Odesa port over the past few days, deliberately obstructing the work of a Ukrainian maritime corridor.

"Over the last two days, the enemy damaged two ships that were supposed to take cargo from Ukraine. This is a deliberate practice of intimidation and hindering the work of a Ukrainian maritime corridor. In doing so, the aggressor is trying to destroy shipping in the Black Sea again and undermine Ukrainian efforts to guarantee food security. This may only result in increasing instability in sensitive regions of the world that depend on food imports and unrest in international relations," Kuleba wrote.

He noted that the vessel Optima flying the flag of Palau entered the port of Odesa for loading on October 7. It was damaged by a ballistic missile during a Russian attack.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed. Another five foreign citizens -- crew members -- were injured. They are currently receiving medical care," Kuleba wrote.

He said that the port infrastructure must be protected from terror in order to guarantee free and safe navigation.

"We must continue to strengthen our counterintelligence defense and bring the enemy to justice with the force of arms and diplomacy," Kuleba said.

On the night of October 5-6, Russia damaged the civilian vessel Paresa sailing under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was loaded with corn grain for export.