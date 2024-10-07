Qatar Participates In 6Th Meeting Of Euro-Arab Working Group On Border Security Cooperation
Date
10/7/2024 7:21:40 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the sixth meeting of the Euro-Arab Working Group on Border Security Cooperation, held on Monday through video conference.
Major Navy Jassim Saeed Al Mohannadi from the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, Captain Abdullah Khames Al Moraikhi from the Airport Security Department, and Captain Ali Abdullah Al Hanzab from the International Cooperation Department represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
The meeting discussed various topics on its agenda, focusing on the exchange of expertise and enhancing cooperation in the field of border security.
MENAFN07102024000063011010ID1108755409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.