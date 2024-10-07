Injury Toll In Enemy Airstrike On Sloviansk Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in a Russian attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, has increased to seven, including two children, and one person was killed in the strike.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcement officers have launched criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

The investigation revealed that at 17:10 on Monday, October 7, Russian invaders hit the city, likely using two unified D-30SN glide bombs.

The enemy bombs hit the yard of an apartment building and the roadway. The impact injured a 44-year-old man who was in his car at the time of the attack. The victim was taken to the hospital but doctors could not save his life.

A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old girl and three women aged from 21 to 72 were also injured. One more citizen was diagnosed with an acute reaction to stress.

At least three residential buildings, cars and a car wash were damaged in the city.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram